DPS Reminders For Chilifest Weekend

Traffic enforcement on FM 60 west of College Station by multiple law enforcement agencies has already started as part of the Chilifest event.

DPS sergeant Justin Ruiz said on Friday afternoon, motorists have been stopped for speeding, having too many people inside vehicles for the number of seat belts, and riding in the beds of pickup trucks.

Ruiz says their goal is to have no alcohol related arrests, noting that drivers who drink too much have are multiple options to get home without getting behind the wheel.

