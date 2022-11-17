DPS Involved In A High Speed Chase In North Bryan Results In A Crash Then An Arrest

November 17, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the Texas Department of Public Safety's Twitter account.
Image from the Texas Department of Public Safety's Twitter account.

Photo of Blaze Barron from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Photo of Blaze Barron from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A DPS trooper who clocks a car going 107 miles per hour on the freeway in north Bryan on Tuesday gets involved in a chase that ends with both vehicles crashing.

After exiting the freeway at Tabor Road, the car…quoting the arrest report…”recklessly blew through multiple intersections while traveling at a high rate of speed.”

Unaware of a dead end road, both vehicles crashed in a wooded area adjacent to Old Hearne Road.

No injuries were mentioned in the arrest report.

18 year old Blaze Barron of Bryan was taken to jail on a charge of evading arrest. He was released after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.