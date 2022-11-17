DPS Involved In A High Speed Chase In North Bryan Results In A Crash Then An Arrest

A DPS trooper who clocks a car going 107 miles per hour on the freeway in north Bryan on Tuesday gets involved in a chase that ends with both vehicles crashing.

After exiting the freeway at Tabor Road, the car…quoting the arrest report…”recklessly blew through multiple intersections while traveling at a high rate of speed.”

Unaware of a dead end road, both vehicles crashed in a wooded area adjacent to Old Hearne Road.

No injuries were mentioned in the arrest report.

18 year old Blaze Barron of Bryan was taken to jail on a charge of evading arrest. He was released after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.