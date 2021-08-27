Downtown Bryan’s LaSalle Hotel Gets Permission To Book All Rooms On A Temporary Basis

Technically declared an unsafe structure last April, the owner of downtown Bryan’s LaSalle Hotel has temporary permission to offer all 55 rooms.

The city’s building and standards commission on Monday unanimously approved the request. A lawyer representing the hotel, Jess Anderson, cited an e-mail they received from the city’s building official.

Commissioners granted the request two months after the hotel owner was down to offering five rooms.

Since the commission’s June 21st meeting, windows and frames have been replaced.

Exterior repairs have to be completed by November 1 before the hotel owner can seek a permanent occupancy permit.

Click HERE to read background information from the August 24, 2021 Bryan building and standards commission, which includes before and after pictures showing repairs that led to giving temporary permission to open all 55 rooms at the LaSalle Hotel.

Click below for comments from the August 24, 2021 meeting of the Bryan building and standards commission:

Listen to “Downtown Bryan's LaSalle Hotel gets temporary authority to book all 55 rooms” on Spreaker.