The Golden State Warriors now own a 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals following Sunday’s 109-100 win at the American Airlines Center.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points and dished out 11 assists for the Warriors while Andrew Wiggins added 27 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Luka Doncic finished with 40 points and 11 boards for Dallas.

He and the Mavericks will look to avoid getting swept tomorrow when they host the Warriors for Game 4.