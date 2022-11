DALLAS, Texas – Luka Doncic put up his third 40-point triple double of the year as the Dallas Mavericks downed the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night, 116-113.

Dallas’ star guard finished with 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists as the Mavericks (10-10) held off a late Warriors (11-11) rally.

Golden State All-Star Steph Curry finished with 32 points in the loss.