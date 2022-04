Luka Doncic scored 32 points and dished out 15 assists as the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-112.

Despite the win, Dallas still remains one game back of Golden State for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs kept their playoff hopes alive with a 113-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets continued to tank, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 139-132.