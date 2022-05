The Dallas Mavericks blasted the Phoenix Suns Thursday night, 113-86, evening up their second round NBA playoff series at three games a piece.

Luka Doncic had a big night on the floor, scoring 33 points and hauling in 11 rebounds.

The Mavs have now won all three of their home games while dropping every match-up in Phoenix.

They’ll travel to the desert Sunday for the deciding Game 7.