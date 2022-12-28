Doncic Makes History to Lead Mavs to OT Victory Over Knicks; Rockets, Spurs Fall on the Road

Luka Doncic made history Tuesday night, racking up the NBA’s first ever 60-20-10 game as the Dallas Mavericks edged the New York Knicks, 126-121 in overtime.

The Mavs superstar finished the night with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

On top of it all, Doncic hit the game-tying shot to send things into OT, and then scored seven of Dallas’ 11 points in extra time.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets were undone by the Boston Celtics, 126-102 and the San Antonio Spurs fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 130-114.