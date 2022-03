Luka Doncic finished with 26 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Boston Celtics Sunday, 95-92.

The win was the eighth in the last 10 games for Dallas, which improves to 42-26 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets were no match for the New Orleans Pelicans, 130-105.

Houston falls to 17-51 on the year.