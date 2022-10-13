Donations To Eight Regional ISD Educational Foundations Can Be Tripled During The Brazos Valley Gives Fundraiser

If you are considering a gift to one of eight public school foundations in the Brazos Valley, your contribution through the Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser will be tripled by the Greater Texas Foundation.

This applies to the first $2,500 dollars that is given to the College Station, Bryan, Navasota, Centerville, Caldwell, Somerville, Burton, and Brenham ISD foundations.

Click HERE to be directed to the Brazos Valley Gives website.

News release from Brazos Valley Gives:

If you support your local school district with a donation during Brazos Valley Gives, your gift will triple in value, thanks to a grant from Greater Texas Foundation.

The Bryan-based foundation awarded a grant of $40,000 to the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley to provide matching funds for eight [8] public K-12 education foundations participating in Brazos Valley Gives.

This year, two new education foundations – Centerville ISD Education Foundation and Somerville ISD Education Foundation are participating in Brazos Valley Gives for the first time, and they join the Bryan ISD Education Foundation, Burton ISD Education Foundation, Brenham ISD Education Foundation, Caldwell ISD Education and Leadership Foundation, College Station ISD Education Foundation, and Navasota ISD Education Foundation.

Each education foundation will receive a 2:1 match for the first $2,500 they raise through Brazos Valley Gives. That means for every $1 you give, Greater Texas Foundation will provide $2 more—so each education foundation can access up to $5,000 in matching funds through this grant.

“Greater Texas Foundation works to remove barriers to educational opportunity for young people across Texas,” said Sue McMillin, President/CEO of the Greater Texas Foundation. “We are proud to support the students and teachers here in the community where we live and work.”

“This year marks the 4th year that the Community Foundation has led the effort in powering Brazos Valley Gives, and I couldn’t be prouder of our efforts to date as we strengthen nonprofits, empower donors and build communities,” said Patricia Gerling, Foundation President and CEO. “Brazos Valley Gives provides businesses and local Foundations with an opportunity to support important quality of life needs throughout the Brazos Valley.”

Brazos Valley Gives brings the region together as one community to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits during an 18-hour online giving challenge. This year’s challenge will take place during Brazos Valley Gives on Tuesday, October 18, but early giving is now open.

To donate to any participating school district foundation, visit www.BrazosValleyGives.org.