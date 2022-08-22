Domestic Disturbance Led To Gunfire In A West Bryan Neighborhood Which Ended When The Shooter Took His Own Life

Bryan police release more information about gunfire Sunday morning in a west side neighborhood that resulted in minor injuries to two people and the death of the shooter.

BPD reports there was a domestic disturbance between a couple who had a child together.

A woman and a Bryan police officer were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries from gunfire. Both were released later in the day.

About one hour after the gunfire, DPS troopers chasing the shooter came to an end between Waco and Hillsboro when the shooter stopped and died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Original story:

A Bryan police officer is one of two people who escape serious injuries after they were shot Sunday morning.

According to BPD social media, officers were investigating a disturbance when around 7:30 a.m. when the unidentified suspect began shooting.

The officer and a resident living at the location of the disturbance sustained minor injuries.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was involved in a chase with DPS troopers. The pursuit ended just after 8:30 a.m. between Waco and Hillsboro when the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigations continue of the disturbance and the death of the suspect.

BPD has not disclosed the relationship between the victim of the disturbance and the suspect or the circumstances leading to the disturbance.