Dodgers top Astros in 13

UNDATED (AP) _ The Dodgers and Astros kept their tempers in check just a night after a brushback pitch caused both benches to empty.

This one lasted 13 innings as Edwin Rios belted a two-run homer to send the Dodgers past the Astros, 4-2. Los Angeles went ahead on an RBI double by Mookie Betts in the top of the 11th, but Carlos Correa’s run-scoring single extended the game.

Corey Seager also homered for the Dodgers.

Before the game Major League Baseball announced that LA reliever Joe Kelly was hit with an eight-game suspension for brushing back Alex Bregman near the head and taunting Correa in Tuesday’s game.

The game marked the first time the teams had met since it was revealed Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series title over the Dodgers. LA manager Dave Roberts was suspended for Wednesday’s game and Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined.

Kelly elected to appeal and can continue to play.