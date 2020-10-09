Dodgers, Braves Cap off Sweeps; Yanks Even Series with Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ The Los Angeles Dodgers polished off a three-game sweep in the NL Division series by crushing the San Diego Padres, 12-3. Will Smith set a Dodgers postseason record with five hits, and Joc Pederson had a two-run single to cap a decisive five-run third as Los Angeles reached the NLCS for the fourth time in five years. Justin Turner put the Dodgers ahead with his team-record 65th career hit, breaking Steve Garvey’s mark.

HOUSTON (AP) _ The Atlanta Braves are in the NLCS following a 7-0 shutout and a three-game sweep of Miami. Kyle Wright struck out seven and held the Marlins to three hits over six innings of his postseason debut. Travis d’Arnaud (dahr-NOH’) hit a two-run double and Dansby Swanson collected two RBIs to help Atlanta reach the NLCS for the first time since 2001.

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Luke Voit hit a solo homer and Gleyber (GLAY’-bur) Torres added a two-run blast as the New York Yankees beat Tampa Bay, 5-1 to force a deciding fifth game in the AL Division Series. Voit’s second-inning shot put New York ahead to stay before the Yanks’ pitchers made the lead stand up. Jorden Montgomery gave up three hits over four innings, and the bullpen tossed no-hit, shutout ball the rest of the way.