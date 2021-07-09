Djokovic, Berrettini set to meet in historic Wimbledon Finals

Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini were both winners at Wimbledon Friday afternoon, setting up a Men’s Finals showdown on Sunday.

It will be the 30th grand slam finals appearance for Djokovic, who is gunning for his sixth title at the All England Club. The Serbian will also be looking for a 20th Grand Slam singles championship, which would tie him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most ever by a men’s tennis player.

Meanwhile, it will be the first Grand Slam finals appearance for Berrettini, who also becomes the first Italian man to ever advance to the title match at Wimbledon.