Divided Brazos County Commission Approves New Precinct Map

A divided Brazos County commission approves new precinct boundaries.

Tuesday’s 3-2 vote follows contentious comments during a redistricting public hearing on where to set the line between precincts two and three.

Precinct two commissioner Russ Ford said he voted no following feedback after contentious redistricting public hearings on where to set the line between precincts two and three.

Precinct four commissioner Irma Cauley told Ford she took public comments into consideration to formally adopt the map which had a majority support last week.

Precinct one commissioner Steve Aldrich voted no after receiving no support on where he would set the boundary.

Ford wanted a boundary along Brushy Creek, which is a dry creek bed. Aldrich wanted that border along Elmo Weedon Road. Cauley and precinct three commissioner Nancy Berry joined county judge Duane Peters in approving the boundary along Highway 30.

