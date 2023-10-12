Discovery Of An Old Municipal Swimming Pool At Bryan’s Midtown Park

You would have to be a longtime resident of the twin cities to know that the city of Bryan’s Midtown Park once was the site of a municipal swimming pool.

City manager Kean Register told the city council during their October 10th meeting that the remnants of the old pool was under the site of Midtown Park’s future movie-bowling-restaurant building and a new road connecting that with Big Shots.

A change order was made to the contract to build the road to remove the old pool.

Register says that has pushed back completion of the road until next summer.

