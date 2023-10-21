Dirt Moving Underway At The Site Of The New Blinn College Bryan Campus Administration Building

Blinn College trustees heard during Tuesday’s monthly meeting that the site is being cleared for the new Bryan campus administration and student services building.

There is fencing surrounding the site at a former church at Villa Maria and Nash.

Chancellor Mary Hensley says completion of the $31 million dollar building is still expected in February 2025.

Last January, trustees were told construction would start in June.

