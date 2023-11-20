Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork Spoke on Texas A&M Football Head Coaching Vacancy

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork spoke about the Texas A&M Football head coaching search on the Aggie Fan Zone Show Saturday morning.

Texas A&M Football made headlines across the country last week when it announced the firing of then head coach Jimbo Fisher. With the firing comes a record-setting buy out and a coaching vacancy to fill. Bjork says this is the best coaching position in the country because of the resources already available. Consistency seems to be one of the focal points of the coaching search. Bjork has mentioned several times that the program has lacked consistency in recent years.

The search is already in full swing, and Bjork says he hopes to have a coach named by early December.

You can listen to the full interview from the Aggie Fan Zone Show with audio courtesy of Texas A&M Sports Property.

Listen to “Ross Bjork – 11/18/23” on Spreaker.