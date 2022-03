Spencer Dinwiddie hit a buzzer-beating three to lift the Dallas Mavericks past the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night, 113-111.

The win was the eighth in the last 10 games for Dallas.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and dished out 12 assists as the San Antonio Spurs clipped the Oklahoma City Thunder, 122-120.

Keldon Johnson chipped in with 22 points.

And the Houston Rockets were no match for the Phoenix Suns, 129-112.

Houston has now dropped 16 of its last 18 to fall to 17-52 on the year.