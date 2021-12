College Station city councilman Dennis Maloney was re-elected Tuesday in a runoff election.

Maloney received 1,332 votes and David Levine received 943.

According to city officials, 28 absentee and one military ballot are still out, but those would not be enough to change the outcome.

The city council will canvass returns December 22 at 4 p.m., then Maloney will be sworn-in for a three year term.

The 2,275 votes represented a four percent turnout of the 57,775 who are registered.