Demolition Underway At The Site Of Blinn College’s New Bryan Administration Building

Chancellor Mary Hensley reported during this month’s board of trustees meeting that two houses and a former church at Villa Maria and Nash are expected to be gone by the end of February.

That will be followed by surveying the land.

Houses being removed in Bryan at Villa Maria and Nash, south of William Joel Bryan, is the first step in Blinn College’s plan to build a new administration building.

During the same meeting, the board approved facilities director Mark Feldhake’s recommendation to negotiate a contract with a construction manager at risk for the nearly $31 million dollar project.

A contract to start construction is expected to be considered by trustees this August, with completion targeted for November 2023.

The 45,000 square foot structure will also house Blinn’s bookstore, police department, and student services that are currently located in leased space at the Tejas Center…which includes academic advising, enrollment services, and financial aid.

The project also includes extending Nash Street into the main campus, along with an accompanying monument sign.

