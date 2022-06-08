DeChambeau, Reed Become Latest to Join LIV Tour

2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed have become the latest golfers to join the LIV Invitational Series.

Their additions now give the Saudi-backed league at least nine former major champions.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has threatened players who participate in the LIV with fines, suspensions and bans, and a handful of players (including former World No. 1 Dustin Johnson) have resigned from the PGA.

LIV’s inaugural tournament is set for this week at the Centurion in London.