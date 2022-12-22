December’s city of Bryan capital projects update to the city council began with ongoing work at Midtown Park.

Click HERE to read and download the capital projects report given during the December 13, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Deputy city manager Joey Dunn said the contractor for the Midtown Park outer loop trails is forming up the slab for the last two bridges remaining in the project, and includes handrail and camera system, with the overall project completion anticipated in March.

With the opening of Legends Events Center, also came the completion of an extension of Midtown Boulevard to Williamson.

Dunn also reported paving will start in January along Old Hearne Road between Wilhelm and Milberger, where utility work is nearing completion.

Closed roads will reopen soon in the area of drainage improvements at Washington and 33rd Street.

And storm sewer and sidewalk work on William Joel Bryan (WJB) near Texas is coming to a close. That is associated with construction along WJB between Texas and the post office that includes raised medians, roundabouts, traffic signals, sidewalks, and landscaping. The estimated completion is in the fall of 2024.

Click below to hear Joey Dunn’s report during the December 13, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.