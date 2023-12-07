Death Of Marvin Tate, Member of Texas A&M’s “Junction Boys”, Former A&M Athletic Director, And Former Bryan Mayor

WTAW News has learned of the death of Marvin Tate, a member of Texas A&M’s “Junction Boys” football teams who would later be A&M’s athletic director before going into private business and serve as mayor of Bryan.

Tate’s son Tracy notified WTAW News that his father passed away early Thursday morning.

Tracy said “most importantly, Dad had 36 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.”

According to Texas A&M’s athletics website, Marvin Tate played for the Aggies from 1951-1954 and graduated in 1955. Tate returned as associate athletic director in 1967 and served as AD from 1978 until 1981.

Tracy Tate says his father, who played high school football in Abilene, was given a full scholarship after he was recruited by Bear Bryant.

Tracy Tate says his father was working in Houston when another member of the “Junction Boys”, Gene Stallings, was responsible for hiring Marvin Tate as associate athletic director.

Tracy Tate also says his father was athletic director when the third deck was added to Kyle Field.

After entering the private sector, Marvin Tate served as Bryan mayor from 1985-1995. Tracy Tate said his father was instrumental in the city acquiring the former church building at Texas and 29th that is still the city’s municipal building.

Through an open records request to the city of Bryan, WTAW News learned that Marvin Tate is the only individual to hold the title of Mayor Emeritus. And he was Bryan’s second longest serving mayor at ten years and one month. Before becoming mayor, Tate served as a Bryan councilman from 1983-1985. Then he ran unopposed for mayor in 1985 and was re-elected as mayor in 1987, 1989, 1991, and 1993.

Tracy Tate says his father also served for decades on the board of the Brazos Transit District. BTD’s headquarters building in north Bryan is named for Marvin Tate.

Tracy Tate said his father “was in pretty bad physical distress the last couple of weeks, and this morning (December 7) at 12:45 a.m. he went to be with Jesus.”

Funeral arrangements are still being made. Tracy Tate says “at the funeral I expect to hear some fun things about my father.”

Click below to hear Tracy Tate’s remembrance of his father, Marvin Tate.

Listen to “Death of Marvin Tate, member of Texas A&M's "Junction Boys", former A&M athletic director, and former Bryan mayor” on Spreaker.