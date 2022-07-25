Deadmon, Young Advance to World Championships 4x400m Finals

Story by Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M track & field Olympians Bryce Deadmon and Charokee Young advanced to the World Championships men’s and women’s 4x400m finals, Saturday night at Hayward Field.

Deadmon, a Missouri City product, ran a third leg 400m split of 44.48, which registered as the second-fastest split on the day behind fellow American Elija Godwin at 44.46. The quartet of Deadmon, Godwin, Vernon Norwood and Trevor Bassitt clocked the fastest qualifying time of 2:58.96.

Prior to the men’s relay, Young anchored a 50.22 split to help Jamaica win heat two at 3:24.23. Young’s split was third fastest behind Femke Bol (49.38) and Lieke Klaver (49.63) of the Netherlands. The Dutch were later disqualified as a team.

Former Texas A&M national champion and Olympian, Lindon Victor finished day one of the men’s decathlon in eighth with 4,326 points. The St. Georges, Grenada, native’s highlight of the day was a victory in the shot put with a season best mark of 53-5.5/16.29m that moved him from 11th to sixth place after three events.

Deborah Acquah, representing Ghana, finished 18th in the women’s long jump qualification round with a mark of 21-2.5/6.46m.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

Remaining World Athletics Championships Schedule

*All times listed are central*

Sunday, July 24

11:35 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 2) – Lindon Victor

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Final) – Athing Mu

9:35 pm – Men’s 4x400m Final

9:50 pm – Women’s 4x400m Final