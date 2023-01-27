Dallas DC Quinn Returning for Third Season

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is staying in Big D.

Quinn has told teams he’s staying put after interviewing for head coaching vacancies with the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources. Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there. pic.twitter.com/yl7gXtYIOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

A former head man with the Atlanta Falcons (2015-2020), Quinn has spent the last two years in Dallas.