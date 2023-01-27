Dallas DC Quinn Returning for Third Season

January 27, 2023 Zach Taylor
(Source: @dallascowboys)

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is staying in Big D.

Quinn has told teams he’s staying put after interviewing for head coaching vacancies with the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

A former head man with the Atlanta Falcons (2015-2020), Quinn has spent the last two years in Dallas.