College Station police responded to a welfare concern call just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening on Copperfield Parkway, between University Drive and Harvey Road.

According to a CSPD tweet, officers found a deceased person.

An update from CSPD Monday afternoon stated the case has turned into a homicide investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.

CSPD has a person of interest detained for questioning, and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.