Two people were shot at a College Station apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., College Station police responded to the Woodstock Condos on Dartmouth Street after multiple 911 calls about gunshots.

Officers found two victims, who were transported to a local hospital.

Multiple agencies responded and drones began canvassing the area. The suspect as been identified but is not in custody.

CSPD reports there is no immediate danger to the public.