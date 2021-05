College Station police are investigating a shooting that took place around 4:20 a.m. on Friday in the 900 block of Autumn Circle.

When officers arrived, one person had been transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Autumn Circle was closed for several hours while the scene was processed.

No arrest has been made. This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact CSPD or Brazos County Crime Stoppers.