CSISD Board Approves Brandon Schmidt as Next A&M Consolidated Football Coach and Campus Coordinator

The College Station I.S.D. school board held a special meeting Tuesday to officially vote on the hiring of Brandon Schmidt as A&M Consolidated High School’s next head football coach and campus coordinator.

With Tigers players and parents in attendance, the hiring was approved with a unanimous 7-0 decision.

Schmidt comes to College Station from Prosper, where he spent the last seven seasons as the Eagles head coach.

During that time, he oversaw a program that went 67-24 overall and advanced to the 6A Division I state semifinals in 2022.

Listen to “CSISD School Board Approves Brandon Schmidt as New A&M Consolidated Football Coach and Campus Coordinator” on Spreaker.

