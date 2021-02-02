CSFD Responds to Two Structure Fires

The College Station Fire department responded to two structure fires on Monday.

Crews arrived at the Windsor Square Apartments on Turner Street after a resident heard a smoke alarm and saw smoke inside a neighboring apartment. Fire crews forced entry, but found no fire. The apartment needed to be aired out after food cooking caused the excessive smoke.

The second call came from the Horse Haven neighborhood. CSFD reports the fire was isolated to a bucket in the garage and was extinguished before crews arrived. No damage or injuries occurred.