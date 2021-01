Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith hauled in 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as Alabama rolled past Ohio State, 52-24 in the College Football Playoff Championship Game in Miami.

Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones threw for a CFP title game-record 464 yards and five touchdowns as Bama grabbed it’s sixth national championship in the last 12 years.

It also marked the 7th title for head coach Nick Saban, who moves past Bear Bryant for first all-time.