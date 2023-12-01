Criminal trials in Brazos and Grimes counties are on hold against the man charged with murder, attempted capital murder, and aggravated assault from two shootings in April of 2021.

On Tuesday (November 28), Larry Bollin of Iola was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial at this time.

Click HERE to read and download the document titled “ORDER OF INCOMPETENCY TO STAND TRIAL: INITIAL RESTORATION COMMITMENT”, provided to WTAW News from the Brazos County district attorney’s office.

Assistant Brazos County district attorney Jessica Escue says Bollin will be transported from the Brazos County jail to a maximum security state hospital.

Escue says doctors will work with Bollin in order to regain his ability to become competent to stand trial.

If competency can not be restored, Escue says a recommendation can be made to the judge whether Bollin should be committed to a mental health hospital.

Bollin is charged in Brazos County with murdering one co-worker at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan and injuring other co-workers. In Grimes County, he is charged with attempted capital murder of a DPS trooper and firing at other officers during his apprehension.

Click below to hear comments from assistant Brazos County district attorneys Jessica Escue and Jennifer Ebert, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Criminal trials for an Iola Man in Brazos and Grimes counties are on hold after he is declared mentally incompetent” on Spreaker.