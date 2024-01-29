Credit To Texas A&M Police And The 12th Man Foundation For Helping Send A Ticket Scammer To Prison

January 29, 2024 Bill Oliver
Image from the Twitter/X account of the U.S. attorney's office in Houston.
Texas A&M police and A&M’s 12th Man Foundation are credited for helping send a ticket scammer to prison.

A news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Houston says a California man admitted to creating false buyer accounts and used stolen credit card numbers to buy tickets to a 2018 A&M football game against Clemson. Then the scammer resold the fraudulently purchased tickets on resale sites to unsuspecting buyers.

49 year old Derrick Langford was ordered to serve two years in a federal prison, which will be followed by one year of supervised release.

The news release did not state if any restitution was ordered in what was described as a nationwide scam.

Screen shot from https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdtx/pr/football-ticket-scammer-sent-prison
