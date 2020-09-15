“Crazy Busy” At The Brazos County Elections Office Preparing For The November General Election

“Crazy busy” is the description given by Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock in the continuing preparations for the November general election.

Hancock says the number of mail ballot applications has jumped from 2,500 in the last presidential election to more than 4,000.

She says to not wait until the last minute to apply for mail ballots or register to vote.

Voter registration ends October 5 and the last day to request a mail ballot is October 23.

Early voting begins October 13.

Click HERE to be directed to the Brazos County elections office website for more information.

Click below for comments from Trudy Hancock, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

