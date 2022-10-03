Cowboys Take Third Straight While Houston Remains Winless

ARLINGTON, Texas – Cooper Rush threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns and the Dallas Cowboys pulled away from the Washington Commanders Sunday, 25-10 at AT&T Stadium.

Rush, filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, has won all three of his starts this season as Dallas improves to 3-1.

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston Texans are still in search of their first win after falling to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, 34-24 at NRG Stadium.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce did have a breakout performance for Houston, rumbling for 131 yards and a score.

With the loss, the Texans fall to 0-3-1 on the year.