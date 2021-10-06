Cowboys Release LB Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys have released former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith in what could be considered a cost-cutting move because of a guaranteed salary next season in the case of an injury.

Smith’s role had been greatly reduced after Dallas drafted Micah Parsons 12th overall and moved free-agent pickup Keanu Neal to linebacker from safety.

Smith, a Notre Dame product, was drafted by Dallas with the 34th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He sat out the entire 2016 season after sustaining a knee injury in the Fighting Irish’s Fiesta Bowl appearance.