FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he WILL start in this Sunday’s home game against Detroit.

Prescott has been out since Week 1 with a thumb injury he suffered in the team’s season opening loss to Tampa Bay.

The two-time Pro Bowler underwent surgery but was never put on Injured Reserve.

Since Prescott’s injury, Dallas has gone 4-1 with back-up quarterback Cooper Rush. However, it suffered a 26-17 loss to NFC East divisional foe Philadelphia last Sunday night.