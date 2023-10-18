Coulibaly Makes Preseason Cheryl Miller Award Watchlist

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. –Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Aicha Coulibaly was selected to the Cheryl Miller Award Watchlist, featuring 20 of the best small forwards in the country, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.

Coulibaly is entering her first season with the Aggies after transferring from Auburn where she was named to the All-SEC Second Team two-consecutive years (2022,2023). She led Auburn in scoring (16.2), rebounding (7.0) and steals (2.2) during that span. Earlier this week, the SEC veteran was named to the Preseason Media All-SEC Second Team.

The Bamako, Mali, native enters the 2023-24 campaign with 995 career points and nine double-doubles. Coulibaly and the Aggies will begin their season against A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies here in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2024 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.