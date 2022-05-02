Corrections Officers And Employees In Brazos County Are Thanked For Their Work Through The Pandemic

The first week of May is National Correctional Officers and Employees week.

During last week’s Brazos County commission meeting, the annual presentation of a proclamation also included thanks from county judge Duane Peters and commissioners Irma Cauley and Nancy Berry to the work that has been done through the pandemic.

Also speaking were the sheriff’s office chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart, assistant warden Annette Martinez of the Hamilton Unit state prison in west Bryan, O.J. Sills of the federal women’s prison camp in Bryan, and Chris Coffey of the juvenile detention center.

