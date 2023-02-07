Cooper Leads Aggies Into Final Day of UCS Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday.

“We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We have to attack early and not get in a defensive mode. We can’t be worried tomorrow about not losing any more ground, but we have to be aggressive. We know we can have a great round tomorrow, so we are excited to go out and put it together.”

The Aggies (5-under, 571) are tied for ninth as the final round approaches. Northwestern paces the field at 34-under, 542.

Hailee Cooper had the best round for A&M, shooting a 1-under, 71. The Montgomery, Texas, native used three birdies in the final seven holes to propel her into a tie for 22nd.

Zoe Slaughter posted a 2-over, 74 and tied for 25th. Jennie Park , for the second-consecutive day, pared all 18 holes. Park tied for 40th.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Adela Cernousek rounded out the group both tied for 53rd.

The final round begins at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com.

TEXAS A&M INDIVIDUAL SCORES R1 R2 Overall

T22 Hailee Cooper 70 (-2) 71 (-1) 141 (-3)

T25 Zoe Slaughter 68 (-4) 74 (+2) 142 (-2)

T40 Jennie Park 72 (E) 72 (E) 144 (E)

T53 Adela Cernousek 71 (-1) 74 (+2) 145 (+1)

T53 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 72 (E) 73 (+1) 145 (+1)

TEAM SCORES (TOP 10)

1 Northwestern 542 (-34)

2 Wake Forest 545 (-31)

3 Mississippi State 548 (-28)

4 UCF 553 (-23)

5 College of Charleston 557 (-19)

6 Kentucky 560 (-16)

T7 Kansas 566 (-10)

T7 North Texas 566 (-10)

T9 Texas A&M 571 (-5)

T9 UNCW 571 (-5)