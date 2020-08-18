Construction Starts In October On College Station’s Newest Water Tower

Construction starts this October on College Station’s newest water tower. That’s after the city council at its last meeting awarded a $6.6 dollar contract.

The three million gallon structure will be built south of College Station’s Baylor Scott and White hospital.

Weather permitting, completion is expected in the spring of 2022.

Capital projects director Emily Fisher told the council the need was identified four years ago. And the construction contract is $1 million dollars under budget.

