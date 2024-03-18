Construction Starting Soon On A Bryan Residential Neighborhood Infrastructure Project

Three and a half years in the making, construction is scheduled to start before the end of March on infrastructure improvements in a Bryan neighborhood south of the Blinn College campus.

It took from August 2020 to November 2023 to reach the place where city staff sought bids for what is a $7.2 million dollar project.

The Bryan city council at its March 5th meeting awarded a contract that includes water, sewer, drainage, roadway, and sidewalk improvements on Esther Boulevard from Bennett to just past Carter Creek, on Bristol Street from Avon to Kent Street, and on Kent itself.

Weather permitting, will take one and a half years to complete.

The price tag is about $740,000 dollars under the engineer’s estimate.

The city of Bryan did not include a copy of the construction contract as part of the March 5, 2024 city council agenda materials.

