Congressman Michael McCaul of Austin (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Texas universities banning TikTok from campus WiFi, replacement platforms, outdated airline software, the World Economic Forum, energy, raising the debt ceiling, the student loan forgiveness program, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

