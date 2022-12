Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) of Austin visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the war in Ukraine, what we should be concerned about, the border situation, what needs to be done before this session comes to a close, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

