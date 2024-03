Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the recent Houthi attack in the Red Sea, what he expects from other NATO countries, voter turnout, his opinion on Donald Trump, tonight’s State of the Union address, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Listen to “Congressman Michael McCaul on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.