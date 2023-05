Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver May 10, 2023 about the end of Title 42, the continuing investigation of the United States military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the debt ceiling negotiations between the house speaker and the president, and his participation in the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce delegation visiting Washington D.C.

Listen to “Congressman Michael McCaul on WTAW, May 10, 2023” on Spreaker.