Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about stimulus checks for Americans, the money we are sending to foreign governments, what the energy bill means for Texas, what the 17th District could look like after redistricting, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

