Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about how things work with the Senate in session while the House is not in session, bipartisanship, President Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominations, COVID relief legislation, and more during his Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.