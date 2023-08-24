Comments From The 2023 B/CS Chamber Of Commerce Economic Outlook Briefing

The 2023 Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce economic outlook briefing was the first public appearance this year for all three members of the state legislature representing Brazos County.

Those attending the sold out event heard from the new president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation, Susan Davenport, whose first day was July 10.

The audience also received an update from Dennis Jansen, the director of Texas A&M’s private enterprise research center. His report included the latest data on Brazos County employment and unemployment, poverty rate, inflation and interest rates, and federal spending and the federal deficit.

That was followed by comments from state senator Charles Schwertner and representatives John Raney and Kyle Kacal. The lawmakers reviewed the regular session and two special sessions and made comments about the anticipated third special session addressing public school teacher pay and the proposal for state money going to private schools.

Click below to hear podcasts of each speaker at the August 23, 2023 B/CS chamber economic outlook briefing.

